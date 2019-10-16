Suspect arrested in Summerlin robberies that targeted female victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police have arrested a suspect in connection to robberies in Summerlin that targeted female victims. Twenty-one-year-old Raymond Young was taken into custody on Oct. 15 during a car stop. He was transported to Clark County Detention Center and booked for multiple felonies.

The thefts occurred on streets in the areas of Crestdale Lane and Horseshoe Falls Court, which is Summerlin Hospital and only about a half a mile from each other.

Residents in the area say they’re shocked something like this happened in their neighborhood.

“I love it up here; I do. I love this area,” said Mellody Holloway, lives in Summerlin.

Mellody Holloway lives in Summerlin. She describes her neighborhood as quiet and peaceful.

“I’ve never seen anything going on around here, ” she said.

Holloway says she goes to the park to walk every day.

“Around 8 and 9 in the morning I walk, then I go to work, then I come here in the evenings before I got home,” Holloway said.

But the most recent two street robberies had Halloway and other residents concerned. Metro Police said during both crimes, and female victims were forced at gunpoint to go to a secluded area and take off their clothes.

“I can’t imagine that happening around here; just doesn’t seem right,” Halloway said.

Avery Paty also lives in the area. He says the only people he’s seen walking around are usually those with pets and children.

“Very surprising; I mean, I guess for the area,” Paty said.