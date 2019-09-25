Suspect arrested in Sept.16 deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One person is in custody after a deadly shooting on September 16.

Metro Police identified and arrested 18-year-old Mario Frieson as the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident on September 24 by members of the CAT team.

Police say on September 16 at 3:35 p.m., authorities received a 911 call saying that a male had been shot in an apartment complex located in the 5300 block of E. Lake Mead Boulevard.

After arriving on scene, an adult male was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to the hospital and later died of the injuries. Evidence indicated the male victim was just outside of his apartment when he was observed arguing with two black males, according to police.

Witnesses heard a gunshot and the suspects were seen fleeing the area.

Investigators believe the shooting was a result of a failed robbery and appeared to have been drug related.

Frieson faces one count of open murder.