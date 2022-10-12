LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mother of a 19-year-old man, who Henderson police fired shots at Thursday, said her son was having a mental breakdown, according to his arrest report.

Mark Ellsworth, 19, is facing a charge of first-degree arson and four counts of assault against a protected person for pointing a long rifle at officers during Thursday’s barricade in a southeast Las Vegas valley neighborhood.

The report said Ellsworth’s mother contacted police after her son cut his bed apart with an ax and was threatening to burn the family’s home. She said she left the home in the 700 block of Vista Sereno Court around noon and was waiting at a nearby school. She advised police that “Mark will fight with officers until they kill him.”

House fire and police shooting scene on Vista Sereno Court in Henderson. (KLAS)

When police arrived at the large luxury home, there was smoke and flames coming from the house. The report said four officers attempted to make contact with Ellsworth over the rear yard wall and Ellsworth walked out of the home with a long rifle pointed in the direction of the officers, prompting them to fire three shots at him. Ellsworth was not struck, went back inside the home, went back outside without the rifle, and was taken into custody.

Henderson Fire Department responded to the home and extinguished the flames.

Ellesworth invoked his Miranda Rights and did not speak to the police.