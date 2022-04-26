LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police arrested a 23-year-old man wanted in a Fresno, California, homicide case on Monday.

Anthony Tashchian was arrested at a Las Vegas motel less than 14 hours after a man was shot to death in Fresno, according to a news release from the Fresno Police Department.

Tashchian is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. He was scheduled to appear in court today on a fugitive warrant.

Fresno police say Tashchian was identified as a suspect in the death of 37-year-old Stepan Hambartsumyan, who was shot in the upper torso and died at the scene at an apartment in the 6200 block of N. Palm Ave. in Fresno. Police say Hambartsumyan was visiting a tenant in the apartment when three other people came in and an argument began. Police said Tashchian was armed and shot the victim.

The shooting occurred at 10 a.m. Monday, and Tashchian was arrested in Las Vegas at 11:30 p.m.

Fresno police are continuing to investigate, and urge anyone with information in the case to contact detective C. Franks at 559-621-2427 or detective Mark Yee at 559-621-2407, reference Fresno PD Case# 2204250400.