LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a shooting at a hookah lounge that left one person dead and more than a dozen injured.

Police investigate shooting at Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge on E. Sahara Ave. (KLAS-TV)

Lee Frank Wilson, 44, is facing 1 count of open murder and 12 counts of attempted murder, according to Clark County Detention Center records.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Saturday at Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge (Manny’s Glo Afterdark) on E. Sahara Avenue near Maryland Parkway. The shooting happened when a fight broke out during a party, Metro police said.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are expected.

The I-Team learned that Clark County officials pulled the business’ license after the shooting when it was learned the lounge was serving alcohol and hookah and operating as a nightclub without proper licenses.

This is believed to be the largest shooting in Las Vegas since the mass shooting on Oct. 1, 2017, at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in which 60 people died and hundreds were injured.