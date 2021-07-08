Suspect arrested in Feb. 2020 murder in Henderson near Eastern and Coronado Center Drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police have made an arrest in the February 2020 death of a 25-year-old woman.

Christopher Condito, 33, faces a murder charge and a burglary charge in connection with the Feb. 23, 2020, death of Tiffany Slatsky, who was found in an area near S. Eastern Avenue and Coronado Center Drive.

Slatsky was found unconscious and not breathing when police and fire arrived just before 9 a.m. at the scene. She was transported to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

A joint investigation between the Henderson Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Las Vegas District Office identified Candito as a suspect in the case.

Candito was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

Henderson police released no additional information, saying the investigation remains open.

This is being investigated as the fourteenth homicide for the City of Henderson for 2020.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.