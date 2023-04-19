The attached video is from the time of the Dec. 1 incident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, investigators announced that a suspect was arrested in a December shooting that left a man dead, and a woman injured.

Jayda Jones, 18, was arrested on Tuesday by the LVMPD Criminal Apprehension Team. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and will face charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon.

Shooting investigation near Twain Avenue and University Center Drive on Dec. 1, 2022 (KLAS)

The shooting occurred on Dec. 1, 2022, in the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street near Twain Avenue and University Center Drive. Police say a physical altercation between multiple people led to the shooting. The unidentified victims were taken to an area hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman was expected to recover after suffering “non-life threatening” injuries, police said at the time of the incident.