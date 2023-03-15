LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have made an arrest in the killing of a man found dead with a gunshot wound Sunday.

According to a news release from Las Vegas Metropolitan police, 20-year-old Paul Abercrombie was taken into custody on Tuesday, March 14, two days after officers did a welfare check at an apartment on H Street near Owens Avenue and discovered the dead man.

Abercrombie was booked in abstentia into Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon. He is due to make his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD

Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To

remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the

internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.