LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police made an arrest in a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday in southeast Las Vegas.

According to police records, 27-year-old Geontay Bolden Jr. was arrested on Monday and is facing charges of murder and attempted murder, both with the use of a deadly weapon.

The victim, 23-year-old Kyle Charles Zindler of Henderson, died from gunshot wounds to his head and upper extremities, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police received a report of a shooting on Sunday around 1:31 a.m. at an apartment complex on E. Tropicana Avenue near Nellis Boulevard.

Police said the shooting followed an argument between the two men. Zindler died at the scene and the suspect fled.

Bolden is due to make his initial appearance in court Tuesday, April 4 at 1:30.