Suspect arrested in deadly shooting following ‘heated argument’ at apartment near Sahara and Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — LVMPD Homicide detectives arrested 26-year-old Miguel Perez as a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Sunday, Oct. 3 following an argument at an apartment complex near Sahara and Decatur.

According to police, on October 3 at approximately 3:37 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to investigate a shooting that took place at an apartment located on West Sahara Avenue.

Officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the victim and suspect were having an argument inside the apartment when things became heated and the suspect got a handgun and shot the victim.

According to police, the victim’s mother gave him money to buy a money order for the rent. The son didn’t return to the residence until shortly after 3 p.m.

“When he returned he appeared to be under the influence of drugs and intoxicated. He also didn’t have the rent money or the money order,” Lt. Raymond Spencer said.

“This caused an argument inside the apartment between the sister, the mother, and the son. At some point, there was another male who was inside the apartment who confronted the victim stating he didn’t need to talk to the women in the apartment in the matter that he was.”

That is when the two males got into an altercation and Perez shot the victim multiple times, according to police.

LVMPD NEWS CONFERENCE HELD SHORTLY AFTER INCIDENT BELOW:

Perez was arrested on Oct. 8 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

The identification of the victim and cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or by visiting their website.