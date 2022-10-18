LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened over a month ago near Spring Mountain Road and Arville Street, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Arion Harvey-Hawthorne was arrested on a charge of open murder. He is accused of shooting 31-year-old Defrim Oxha to death in the parking lot of a gas station in the 4300 block of Spring Mountain on the evening of Sept. 3.

Harvey-Hawthorne appeared to have spoken to Oxha before shooting him and running away, police said. Oxha later died at the hospital.

No other details about the shooting were released.

Hawthorne is expected to make his initial appearance in court Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 1:30 p.m. A booking photo was not immediately available.