LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 21-year-old man is facing extradition from California after being arrested in connection with the death of Destiny Jackson. Her body was found in the desert by a hiker on September 11.

Albertt Monterio was taken into custody by the Torrance Police Department in California on Saturday, Sept. 18, according to a news release from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Monterio is facing one count of open murder.

Police said Jackson, 24, was reported missing on Sept. 10.