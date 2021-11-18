Suspect arrested in connection with parking lot shooting in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police arrested a man in connection with a deadly parking lot altercation this past weekend.

Launce Cliff, 21, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 18th. He was charged with open murder and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

The shooting took place near the intersection of Grand Canyon Drive and Rochelle Avenue in the southwest valley around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14th.

Officers located an adult male on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. That victim, identified as 28-year-old Jacob Hughey of North Las Vegas died at the scene.

Las Vegas Metro police say two men were in an argument in the parking lot between Green Valley Grocery and The Bar.

The argument became physical, and police say one man pulled a gun and shot the other man before getting into a vehicle and taking off.

“There were two men who approached each other in the parking lot, had an argument, and during the argument, the deceased struck the suspect one time,” according to Metro Lt. Ray Spencer.

“That caused the suspect to pull out a gun and fire multiple times, striking and killing the victim,” Spencer said.

Cliff is currently booked at the Clark County Detention Center and he’s expected to be back in court on Nov 22 at 8:30 a.m.