Suspect arrested in connection to January Henderson homicide case

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson police arrested 30-year-old Patrick Dewon Quinn in connection to a homicide that occurred in January 2019.

Quinn was taken into custody on Sept. 30. He was transported to Henderson Detention Center, where he was booked on one count of open murder with a deadly weapon and one count of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.

On the night of Jan. 24, Henderson Police and Fire responded to a report of gunshots in the area of the 800 block of North Major Avenue. There, they found a 30-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He succumbed to his injuries at University Medical Center on Jan. 27.

Authorities say the case has not been adjudicated and that no further details will be released at this time.