LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have arrested a suspect in connection with a July 7 shooting near Sahara Avenue and I-15.

26-year-old Isaiha Duckket was arrested July 15 for the murder of 23-year-old Corvoney Darel Thompson.

According to police, two men were involved in an argument with Duckket near the 2300 block of Paseo Del Prado when he allegedly shot them both multiple times.

Metro police received a call about the shooting just before 11:15 p.m., but Duckket had fled by the time officers arrived, police said.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other man was transported to UMC Trauma where he was reportedly in critical condition. No updates to his condition have been made.

Duckket is also facing charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held in the Clark County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.