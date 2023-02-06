LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in California arrested a suspect over the weekend in connection with the death of a Las Vegas woman last week.

Ronald Martin Hetzel Jr., 31, was arrested on Saturday and booked into a Victorville County detention center on a murder charge, according to Las Vegas police.

He was arrested for allegedly killing 56-year-old Shirley Williams, who was found strangled to death in a home in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.

Williams’ body was discovered around 10 a.m. on Jan. 29. Police initially said they suspected foul play but provided no further information.

Hetzel Jr. will be held in the California detention center pending extradition to Las Vegas. Because he was still awaiting extradition Monday, a booking photo was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about this is urged to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.