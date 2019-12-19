Suspect arrested in 23-year-old cold case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Metro Police have arrested a suspect in a 23-year-old case.

Investigators took 41-year-old Toby Wilcox into custody on Sunday, December 15 for a 1996 homicide.

At 10:08 p.m., Metro Police received a 911 call that a man was found beaten to the rear of a business near the 2100 block of Western Avenue on September 28, 1996. The male victim was transported to University Medical Center Trauma with severe injuries and later died on July 27, 1997.

Through the course of the investigation by Metro Police, investigators learned the victim was in a physical altercation and hit in the head with a blunt object allegedly by Wilcox.

Fingerprints at the scene were analyzed that provided detectives with Wilcox’s identity.

Wilcox was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and charged with one count of open murder with a deadly weapon.