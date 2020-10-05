Suspect arrested for sexual assault, police seek additional victims in Silverado Ranch area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for additional victims after they arrested a man who tried to sexually assault a woman in a south valley neighborhood.

Police say 36-year-old Carlos Montero entered a residence, located near Spencer St and Silverado Ranch Blvd, on Sunday, Oct. 4, and attempted to sexually assault a woman in the home.

Officers arrived and arrested Montero for burglary, attempted burglary, kidnapping, attempted sexual assault, and battery with intent to commit sexual assault.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims in the Silverado Ranch neighborhood who have not come forward.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Montero, or has information about his crimes, is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at (702) 828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime

Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or visit the website.