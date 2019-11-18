Suspect arrested for murder after being paid fake money for a drug deal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police say they arrested Michael Jerome Anderson Jr. for killing a man after a drug deal went bad on Oct. 17 in the area of Craig Road and Alexander Road.

Police say around 2:30 p.m., Anderson Jr. drove up next to a car traveling westbound on Alexander Road and shot at a person who was in the rear passenger seat. The driver pulled into a nearby Walmart parking lot and called police. The victim was then transported to UMC, where he was later pronounced dead.

On Nov. 7, Anderson Jr. was taken into custody and interviewed by North Las Vegas police.

According to the arrest report, Anderson Jr. admitted to shooting the victim.

NLV Police learned of the drug transaction through text messages where Anderson Jr. agreed to meet with the victim at the 7-11 on Craig Road to sell him an ounce of marijuana.

According to the report, after the transaction, Anderson Jr. realized he was paid $200 of counterfeit money, which is when he chased down the car and fired at the passenger in the back seat.

Police say the victim and Anderson Jr. grew up together and are related.

Anderson Jr. is being charged with Open Murder with a Deadly weapon and is currently detained at the Las Vegas Detention Center.