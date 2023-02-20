LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested one person for discharging a firearm in Henderson on Monday.

It happened at about 6:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Judy Lane, near Burkholder Boulevard and East Lake Mead Parkway.

Officers arrived at the scene after reports that a person had pointed and discharged a firearm.

Initially, police said the suspect refused to exit the home, but later complied and was taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The Henderson Police Department continued to investigate the scene on Monday evening.