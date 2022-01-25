Suspect arrested for hate crime following attack on Asian business owner

Captain Michelle Tavarez of Spring Valley Area Command spoke at a press conference about the attack (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Anthony Joseph Dishari, 36, has been arrested and charged with a hate/bias crime in connection with the attack of an Asian business owner.

According to police, Dishari had been at the business in the 4000 Block of S Buffalo Drive early Friday evening and was allegedly yelling anti-Asian slurs at employees. The employees notified the business owner, who responded to the incident. The suspect later returned just before midnight and attacked the owner outside of the business.

Metro police arrested the suspect shortly thereafter, booking him into the Clark County Detention Center.

The victim was transported to the hospital, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Dishari also faces several felony charges, including charges of attempted robbery and of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm motivated by bias or hatred.

Dishari is currently in custody and is expected to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.