Suspect arrested, charged with murder in deadly attack on bicyclist

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver involved in a Sunday attack on a bicyclist has been arrested and charged with murder, according to police records.

Rodrigo Cruz, 22, faces an open murder charge, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and a parole violation, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department booking logs.

The Sunday incident left a bicyclist in her 50s dead and also resulted in the death of a passenger in the minivan that Cruz was reportedly driving. The passenger fell from the vehicle after pushing the bicyclist near Sahara Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Cruz is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Police described the attack on the bicyclist as intentional. She was wearing her helmet, police told 8 News Now.

“Senseless is an understatement,” Lt. Ray Spencer said on Sunday.

The identities of the bicyclist and the vehicle passenger have not been released yet.