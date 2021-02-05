Suspect arrested at Mexican border in connection with 2016 homicide investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man wanted in connection with a Las Vegas homicide investigation from 2016 has been taken into custody.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection authorities arrested 27-year-old Victor Delgado near the Nogales, Arizona border crossing on Wednesday. Delgado is currently awaiting extradition.

At the time of his arrest, Delgado was in possession of guns and ammunition.

Victor Delgado Mugshot

The arrest stems from a homicide investigation that began on Oct. 13, 2016. At around 6 a.m. that morning, officers were called to a business located in the 6600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Hollywood Boulevard, to investigate reports of a shooting.

Related Content Metro releases names of suspects sought in Oct. 13 homicide

Police said they found a man lying in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Metro Police also released video surveillance from that incident:

Metro Police were able to identify two suspects from the shooting — Jordan Delgado and Victor Delgado.

While Victor was arrested earlier this week, there is no word on Jordan’s whereabouts.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521. You can also leave a tip through Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com, or text CRIMENV plus tip information to 274637.