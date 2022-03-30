LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — John Turner was arrested March 26 after he allegedly stabbed another man at Circus Circus Hotel and Casino.

According to an arrest report, police located Kaiwa Nahooikaika suffering from a stab wound in his right thigh at Circus Circus. He told officers that a man he identified as Turner came up behind him, hit him in the head, and stabbed him in the leg.

Nahooikaika said he believed Turner attacked him to rob him of the cash he had been holding in his hand.

Officers later located a man matching the description that the victim provided and took him into custody, later identifying him as Turner. Officers conducted a pat-down of Turner and found a blue boxcutter in his pocket with specks of blood on it.

Nahooikaika was transported to UMC for minor injuries including the stab wound to his right thigh, an abdominal wound to the left side of his torso, and minor abrasions to the back of his head that required stitches.

According to the report, video footage showed the victim gambling at a slot machine before standing up and walking away, which was when Turner was seen approaching him from behind in a crouched position.

Footage then shows Turner standing up and swinging at the victim, stabbing him in the head. As the victim turns, Turner stabs him again in the left side. The victim then falls to the ground on his back when Turner approaches him again and tries to stab him in the head. The victim kicks at him, and Turner then stabs him three times in his tight leg, according to the report.

Turner was transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He currently faces charges of attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon.