Suspect arrested after running over, killing man in northeast valley parking lot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested for running over and killing another man in a northeast valley parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., Las Vegas police received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a man was run over by a vehicle in the parking lot of a business near East Cheyenne Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police said.

The investigation indicates the victim was arguing in the parking lot with David Welch, 54. During the dispute, police say Welch accelerated his vehicle towards the victim and ran him over. He then left the area.

The next day, Welch was located and arrested. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or on the website.