LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A 46-year-old man faces murder charges days after a shooting left another man dead in the northwest valley.

Parnell Gaines was identified by Las Vegas Metropolitan police detectives as a suspect in the case.

He was arrested on Sept. 4 by police and faces open murder with a deadly weapon charges.

On Sept. 2, the victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in a driveway in the 6400 block of Plumcrest Road near Torrey Pines Drive and Alexander Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.

The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated the victim was involved in an

argument with another man in a driveway before he was shot.

The victim later died at a hospital.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at

www.crimestoppersofnv.com.