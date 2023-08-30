LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a suspect in a homicide nearly two years after a man was found dead in a northwest apartment complex, officers said Wednesday in a news release.

On Sept. 18, 2021, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 5800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard at around 6:30 p.m. Arriving officers found a man who had been shot. Medical personnel pronounced him dead on the scene.

At the time, the victim was identified by his mother as 32-year-old Randall Wallace.

An investigation showed Wallace was arguing with three unknown suspects before the shooting.

“I want justice for my son,” Yolanda Wallace, Randall’s mother, said in 2021. “Whoever the coward is that did this, I don’t want them dead, but I want them to sit in there and do some time because I don’t think they could do it.”

On Aug. 29, detectives identified 25-year-old Kenjuan McDaniel as the suspect in the case. He was arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.

According to court records, in 2022, McDaniel pleaded no contest to an attempted murder charge from 2019 and agreed to serve five years’ probation.

McDaniel was being held at CCDC without bail. His next court date was scheduled for Aug. 31 at 8:30 a.m. He also faces two charges of violating his probation.

A booking photo for McDaniel was not immediately available.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.