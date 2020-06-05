Suspect accused of shooting Metro police officer due in court today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Edgar Samaniego is due to make his second court appearance this week after being accused of shooting a Metro police officer on Monday night.

Officer Shay Mikalonis, 29, is still hospitalized in critical condition and fighting for his life.

Samaniego is due to appear again in Las Vegas Justice Court. Bail was denied at his first appearance on Wednesday. He is facing three charges including attempted murder. According to the judge, the bullet that struck the officer hit his spine and lodged in his face.

Police say Samaniego opened fire while Mikalonis was taking a protester into custody on the Las Vegas Strip.

Wednesday it was revealed that Samaniego was out on bail at the time of shooting because of two pending cases for DUI and possession of a drug without a prescription.

The Las Vegas Police Protective Association said Officer Mikalonis was “recovering after a successful surgery.”