Suspect accused of shooting Metro police officer at Allegiant Stadium concert identified

LVMPD investigates a shooting at Allegiant Stadium during the Illenium concert on July 3, 2021. (Photo credit: Ana Ceballos)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect facing charges for allegedly shooting a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer and injuring another at an Allegiant Stadium concert is identified as Lyndon Troung, according to police booking records.

Troung, 30, is currently facing two counts of battery with the use of a deadly weapon against a police officer and resisting a public officer with a firearm.

Officers took Troung into custody around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Illenium concert at the Allegiant Stadium for causing a disturbance. According to Metro Captain Yasenia Yatomi, the officers were escorting him to a security office when he got into a struggle with the officers and grabbed an officer’s gun, firing one round which stuck an officer.

Early this morning, an LVMPD officer was shot during a struggle with a suspect near Russell Road and Polaris Ave. The officer's injuries are non-life threatening. The suspect was safely taken into custody. Click here for more: https://t.co/SfX1mxbXk4#BREAKING #LVMPD #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/STIQwnqEQP — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 4, 2021

That officer was treated at University Medical Center for non life-threatening injuries. During the struggle, a second police officer was also injured and treated at UMC.

Troung, who was taken into custody, was also transported to UMC for his “erratic behavior,” Yatomi said.

According to court records, Troung remains hospitalized.

Illenium was the first concert held at the new Allegiant Stadium.