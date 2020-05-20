Suspect accused of killing NHP sergeant faces felony charges in Nye County, might face death penalty in White Pine County

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — John Dabritz, the man facing murder charges for killing Nevada Highway Patrol Sergeant Ben Jenkins in White Pine County, has now been charged with four felonies unrelated to the sergeant’s murder.

The felonies are relating to unlawful possession of explosive or incendiary devices in Nye County.

The Nye County District Attorney’s Office says Dabritz is also potentially facing the death penalty in White Pine County for the murder of Sgt. Jenkins.

Before killing Sergeant Jenkins, Nye County Sheriff’s Office say Dabritz possessed three illegal devices and detonated a fourth device by shooting it from a distance at his residence in Tybo Canyon, located in northern Nye.

A press release revealed detectives learned Dabritz had potentially displayed signs of anti-government extremism in the past.

At the investigation’s conclusion, detectives found Dabritz had committed crimes in Nye, in addition to those committed in White Pine.

He was charged with the following in Nye County.

3 counts of unlawful possession of a component of an explosive device with intent to manufacture

1 count of unlawful possession of explosive device

The maximum penalty for each of those 3 counts is 1 to 6 years imprisonment and a $5,000 fine. The maximum penalty for the count is 1 to 4 years imprisonment and a $5,000 fine.

“The killing of Sergeant Ben Jenkins was an unimaginably horrible thing and we are confident that the White Pine County DA’s Office will continue to do an excellent job with that case,” Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia said. “Still, these charges in Nye County are serious and we have an obligation to take appropriate action against someone who would flout the law in the unthinkable manner that he has.”

Dabritz was charged with murder in the March 27 killing of Sgt. Jenkins and denied bail in the case on April 1. He has not yet entered a plea.

Because Dabritz is facing a possible death penalty prosecution in White Pine County, it is unknown at this time when he will appear in the Tonopah Justice Court.