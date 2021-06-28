Suspect accused of killing man inside bar faces open murder charge

Anthony Balderas, the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man inside a bar on June 27, makes his initial court appearance on June 28.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man faces an open murder charge in a shooting early Sunday morning at a bar in the west valley.

The deadly shooting happened around 3 a.m. at the PT’s Place near Charleston and Decatur.

Anthony Balderas, 24, is accused of walking up to the victim, shooting him and leaving the bar, according to Las Vegas police.

The victim is described by police as an Hispanic man in his late 20s. The Clark County Coroner’s Office has not yet released his identity.

Police noted in a news conference on Sunday that there appeared to be no interaction between the two, who were inside the bar hours before the shooting.

Police investigate deadly shooting at PT’s Place near Charleston and Decatur early Sunday morning, June 27.

Jail records show Balderas was arrested on Sunday. He appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court for the first time Monday morning.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, June 30.