LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The female driver accused of intentionally hitting two juveniles with a car in Henderson on Monday is now facing charges.

Fatima Mitchell, 36, was taken into custody after the incident and she is now facing two counts of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

According to Henderson police, one of the juveniles was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the second juvenile reportedly sustained minor injuries, but was treated at the scene.

The incident occurred Monday around 1:25 p.m. in the area of Palo Verde Drive and Burkholder Boulevard near Basic Academy High School.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.