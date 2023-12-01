LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bail was set at $500,000 for Jemarcus Williams, the driver accused of killing two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers in a hit-and-run DUI crash early Thursday morning.

Prosecutor Shanon Clowers asked for a $1 million bail citing video evidence that shows Williams drinking at the Palms Casino hours before the crash and that security advised him if he got in his car, police would be called. She said Williams hid behind a tree and then got into his car and left.

Williams also had a prior DUI from 2007.

Jemarcus Williams, the man accused to hitting and killing two Nevada State Police officers, appears in court for the first time on Dec. 1, 2023. (KLAS)

Williams, 46, who works as a bell captain and valet, made his first appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court Friday morning. He is accused of the deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed the lives of Sergeant Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix early on I-15 just north of downtown Las Vegas.

“I didn’t kill them; you should be figuring out who did,” Clowers said that’s what Williams told police when he was arrested. She said he claimed a friend was driving before confessing.

Willaims’ defense attorney asked for his client to be released with no bail but have high-electronic monitoring which was denied by the judge.

Photo of Sergeant Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix. (Credit: Nevada State Police)

Williams is facing two felony counts each of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death, and failing to stop at the scene of a crash.

Police located the suspect’s damaged vehicle at an apartment complex near near Monroe Avenue and J Street, less than a mile from the crash scene. Williams was later taken into custody. Sources told 8 News Now Investigators he smelled of alcohol. The crash and ensuing investigation resulted in the northbound lanes of I-15 through the Spaghetti Bowl being closed for around 12 hours.

Judge Daniel Westmeyer scheduled Williams’ next court date for Dec. 5.

Further information and details regarding memorial services will be shared as they become available.