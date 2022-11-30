Metro police are asking for help identifying a driver accused of hitting a 96-year-old woman who was crossing the street. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are asking for help identifying a driver accused of hitting a 96-year-old woman who was crossing the street.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, the pedestrian was walking in a marked crosswalk near East Tropicana Avenue and South Mojave Road with the walk timer activated, police said.

While she was crossing, the driver made a left turn and failed to yield the right of way to the pedestrian, driving away from the scene after striking her, police said.

The suspect was driving a primer gray/black Ford Crown Victoria.

“The driver left her unconscious in the roadway and drove off!” a tweet from the LVMPD Traffic Bureau read.

Anyone with information related to this is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3128. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.