LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 18-year-old accused in the shooting of a school campus monitor at Ed Von Tobel Middle School is due to make his first appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom Wednesday morning.

Jessie Rios is facing 24 felony charges including attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon. Police believe he may have shot as many as 19 shots in the direction of the school which is near Pecos Road and Carey Avenue.

One of those bullets struck and wounded a campus security monitor outside the school around 12:30 p.m. Monday. He is expected to recover.

According to what sources told the 8 News Now Investigators, the bullets may have been fired in an unrelated incident near the school, and the campus monitor was struck by a stray bullet.