LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas police say a suspect accused in the shooting death of a woman in the southwest valley was found dead.

Charles Anthony Falsetta Jr. was located by officers, suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting occurred on August 13 in the 9000 block of Palamas Altas Street near Blue Diamond Road and Ft. Apache.

Officers located the unresponsive woman suffering from an apparent gunshot

wound.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.