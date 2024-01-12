LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An inadequate water system poses a severe crisis in Laughlin, according to U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, who is pressing for federal funding to address the problem.

Lee, a Democrat who represents Nevada Congressional District 3, is requesting priority funding through the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2024. That legislation guides projects by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. She is also asking for additional funding for managing the Las Vegas Wash.

“No one knows better than a Nevadan just how precious our nation’s water resources truly are, especially in Southern Nevada where we get about 90% of our water from the Colorado River,” Lee said during a WRDA hearing in Washington, D.C. In Laughlin, 100% of the city’s water comes from the river, she said.

U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., speaks at a hearing on the Water Resources Development Act of 2024.

“My first request is for authorizing urgent environmental infrastructure assistance for Laughlin’s water system in the WRDA 2024 to facilitate the construction of additional storage tanks to ensure adequate reserves, fire flow and system redundancy as well as a new groundwater well to provide a secondary source for the Laughlin community to be able to meet emergency water needs,” Lee said.

Lee met with local officials last week to hear about their concerns, according to her office.

For the Las Vegas Wash, Lee is seeking to raise the funding cap on the federally supported program to help ensure the restoration of the channel. The Las Vegas Wash carries more than 200 million gallons of water to Lake Mead every day, allowing Southern Nevada “to recycle nearly every drop of water it uses indoors,” according to a news release.

About 85% of all water used indoors is recycled, and Las Vegas gets credit for the recycled water that flows back to Lake Mead. In 2023, Nevada pumped 436,036 acre-feet from Lake Mead for consumer use and got credit for recycling 248,010 acre-feet and returning it to the lake.

The end result: Nevada’s consumptive use was measured at 186,621 acre-feet for the entire year, according to U.S. Bureau of Reclamation numbers through Jan. 1, 2024 (see pages 12-13).

Lee recently announced a $20 million investment in the Las Vegas Wash, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which she helped negotiate and pass.

She is also joining other members of Congress in pushing to make water supply and water conservation to “primary mission areas” for the Corps of Engineers.

“For too long, these priorities, which only grow more pressing for Southern Nevada with each passing day, have been regarded as ancillary or secondary to other responsibilities of the Corps, such as navigation and flood control,” she said.

“Requiring the Corps to give water supply and conservation equal priority moving forward will strengthen numerous initiatives that stand to benefit Nevada, the West and the country as a whole including measures to promote the use of innovative technologies and practices such as forecast-informed reservoir operations and managed aquifer recovery to maximize the availability of water supply opportunities and the development of drought contingency plans for communities served by the Corps water supply projects,” Lee said.