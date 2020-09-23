Susan G. Komen partners with Topgolf during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to support research, families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today announced a national partnership with Topgolf during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October to support breast cancer research and families impacted by the disease.

From Oct. 1-31 Topgolf guests can add a donation to the Susan G. Komen organization on their check.

For every donation of $5 or more, Topgolf will provide guests with a $10 coupon that can be applied to game play on their next visit. For all event reservations booked at participating venues on www.Topgolf.com/Komen, Topgolf will donate $100 to Komen.

Additionally, beginning Oct. 12 Topgolf fans can upload a photo or video on Instagram with their best swing at Topgolf for a chance to win a $200 Topgolf gift card. To be eligible to win, simply include #SwingPink and tag @Topgolf and @Susangkomen to the post.



“Breast cancer takes a significant toll on those diagnosed with the disease and their families,” said Paula Schneider, President, and CEO of Susan G. Komen.

“Partnering with Topgolf creates a fun way to raise critical funds to support patients now and invest in research that will provide new treatment options for patients and lead to the cures. We hope everyone will make time for a Topgolf outing this October,” added Komen.

Topgolf is deeply committed to Susan G. Komen’s mission of saving lives by meeting today’s most critical needs in our communities.

“Topgolf is committed to supporting causes that strengthen the wellbeing of our communities and bring people together. That is why we are proud to partner with the Susan G. Komen organization and support their efforts to help find a cure for a disease that impacts so many in our communities,” said Topgolf Entertainment Group CEO Dolf Berle.

“Our hope is to do our part in making a difference while also creating memorable moments for friends and families as they enjoy the Topgolf experience,” added Berle.