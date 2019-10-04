Survivors react to 1 October settlement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many survivors across the country are reacting to the 1 October settlement — not only those named in the lawsuit, but also others who did not file a claim.

“Just $800 million is hard to wrap your head around it,” survivor Jill Preston said. “I really hope it helps the people that filed and hopefully give them some peace of mind and some closure.”

Preston did not take legal action after surviving the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, but she understands what this compensation may mean to the country strong family.

“I mean that’s going, I think, really take a weight off some people’s shoulders that were having to put their lives on hold because of bills or things like that,” Preston said.

Survivor Li’shey Johnson claims her debts surpass $50,000. We spoke with her briefly last summer. She said in a statement Thursday: “There’s no amount of money that could cure PTSD, three surgeries later, no employment or resources for two years, but I’m grateful that they’re trying to do something.” She wants to use her portion of the settlement to pay overdue bills.

Another 1 October survivor shared her reaction during a press conference in San Diego. She says the settlement shows something good can result from a horrible experience.

“I guess as far as going forward, if things can be safer and better that’s all I really could ask for,” said Chelsea Romo.

“It just helps everybody move on a little bit more,” Preston said.

Preston says a lot of talk in the survivor Facebook group pages focus on MGM Resorts International taking accountability, but part of the settlement includes MGM not being liable.