LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas city officials, 1 October survivors, and families of those lost came together Sunday evening at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden for the 1 October Remembrance Ceremony.

The event started around 10 p.m. with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and other city officials in attendance.

During the ceremony, the names of the 58 lives that were lost on the tragic night were read as a candle was lit in remembrance of each person.

The event is held every year on the anniversary to honor the victims and their families.

1 October Remembrance Ceremony 2023 (KLAS)

“We just want to be here to remember the occasion and be with other families that have gone through the same thing,” Rose Janise, who is the mother of a survivor, said.

The ceremony lasted for about 25 minutes in the garden that features a wall of remembrance and trees planted for all 58 victims in their memory.

Two additional people later died from their injuries sustained that night, bringing the total to 60 victims.