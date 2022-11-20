LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Survivors and the families of the victims of deadly crashes across Nevada gathered to honor those lost and those who survived for World Remembrance Day.

It was an intimate setting at Sunday night’s event which was held outside at the Clark Country Government Center. Local law enforcement, county officials, and families from across the valley came together to lend support to one another on a topic that is all too frequent, roadway fatalities.

“The world knows me as the sole survivor of the car crash that killed nine people,” survivor, Tiffany May said.

May is thankful to be alive after surviving a car crash that occurred in North Las Vegas in January. She was one of the speakers at Sunday’s World Remembrance Day.

Due to the pandemic, it has been two years since the last Remembrance Day was held in Las Vegas. However, with so many fatalities on Las Vegas’s roadways, the need was evident.

Parents like Susan Smith, who dealt with her own personal tragedy in 2019, said coming to the event was hard but worth it knowing that she is not alone.

“On March 25, 2019, Johnny was hit and killed walking home from school. He was 12,” Smith said. “It’s incredibly sad for me, but I go to these so I can lend strength or get some myself.”

Erin Breen, Director of the Road Equity Alliance Project, was a key speaker at Sunday’s events. She said while the aftermath of a traffic fatality is never easy, there is hope for the future of our roadways.

“There’s focus now on changing our roads and not just relying on people who are people and human beings and make mistakes so the thought process has finally rolled around to we need to change how we build roads,” Breen said. ” You can change a road to mitigate the inevitable outcome of that crash. I’m so hopeful that I’m not going to be standing here next year talking about us having an increase in fatalities, but a decrease.”

Clark County has seen a 22% increase over 2020’s traffic fatalities numbers, with Saturday night’s crash on Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street marking the 215th fatality of 2022.