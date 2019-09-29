Survivors, community honor lives of 1 October victims during 3rd annual Vegas Strong 5k

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Around 2,500 people took to the streets of downtown Las Vegas Sunday morning for the 3rd annual Vegas Strong 5k, including survivors of the 1 October massacre.

The race not only honored the lives of those lost during the tragedy, it helped the survivors in attendance continue to heal.

“Some days are good. Some days are bad. But you just take it day by day,” said survivor Margaret Escobedo. “It’s just a big, warm embrace, and it’s supportive. It really helps a lot, having the community here to support us.”

Others expressed Sunday’s event was a reminder of how precious life is and how the names of the 58 victims should never be forgotten.

“It’s good to be around people, be thankful that we’re still here, because there are others who are not,” said Jeff Yousaievicz, another survivor.

It’s the stories of these individuals that keep race organizers going. They plan to grow the event in future years, and survivors are grateful for the support.