Survivor of deadly North Las Vegas crash is improving according to family

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a blink of an eye a typical Saturday afternoon of running errands for Tiffani May and her dog turned into devastation. “She remembers getting hit and she remembers when the doors opened the dog ran away,” said Tameka Henry the cousin of May.

Tiffani May (left) and Tamika Henry (right) – Photo: Tamika Henry

May was among the total of 15 people involved in the deadly crash Saturday afternoon that left nine dead.

“It is just something that is unfathomable,” Henry said as she reflected on how close May was to facing death. “It was devastating it was so senseless.”

Henry tells 8 News Now she herself is no stranger to the intersection of the crash near Cheyenne and Commerce. “It really sends chills down my body because every single day I travel that road and every day you see people speeding in that area all the time,” she said.

As the family continues to rally around May, they are taking steps to heal in a way not many can. “I think it is important to forgive, you may never forget but it is important to forgive it is hard to live with hate and malice in your heart,” Henry said.

Among all the sadness surrounding this tragedy some good did come out of it, a dog rescue group was able to find May’s dog Magic. Henry said after learning of Magic’s rescue, May was able to rest easier.

Magic, Tiffany May’s dog. Photo: Tameka Henry

The family has also set up a GoFundMe for May to cover expenses.