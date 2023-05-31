LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Mental Health Awareness Month comes to an end, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center hosted a panel sharing different strategies for dealing with trauma. One of the panelists included a 1 October shooting survivor.

The survivor spoke about how she is going to school for psychology and that people have to realize there is hope.

“She is very inspirational, and she brought up a really good point that living with trauma is hard and it takes a lot of work and I love that she brought up that she wasn’t going to choose to live in fear and she was going to live her life fully,” Tennille Pereira said, director of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.

The best you can do is ask those who had experience with violence to ask what they need.

Anyone affected by the 1 October tragedy or any serious crime in Nevada is encouraged to reach out for emotional and mental health support. Individuals can speak with an advocate for support through vegasstrongresiliencycenter@clarkcountynv.gov or 702-455-2433. For 24/7 support, you can call or text 988 or chat through 988lifeline.org.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is a multi-agency resource hub managed by the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada that supports those affected by the 1 October tragedy.