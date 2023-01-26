Local leaders came together to honor the victims of the crash in Feb. 2022. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family who lost seven members, including four children in a North Las Vegas crash a year ago will be honored in a special tree dedication ceremony at Craig Ranch Park as will a victim of the crash who suffered critical injuries, and survived.

The crash happened on Jan. 29, 2022, when a speeding driver ran a red light at Cheyenne Avenue crashing into several vehicles including the family’s minivan. Killed in the crash were: Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35. The family was on its way home from Craig Ranch Park at the time of the crash.

Tiffani May Noel organized the event. She was also struck by the speeding driver and left critically injured. She has had several surgeries and spent countless hours in physical therapy learning to walk again.

Noel wants the community to understand how dangerous driving can forever change drives. In all, nine people were killed in the crash including the speeding driver and his passenger.

North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown and Councilman Isaac Barron will be at the event.

The ceremony is open to the public and will take place on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, one year to the day after the deadly crash.

Tree Dedication Ceremony:

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 29 at 11 a.m.

WHERE: Craig Ranch Regional Park; 628 West Craig Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Open to the public