Surveying damage left in the wake of powerful Las Vegas valley storms

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Heavy winds and flooding left a trail of damage in their wake after powerful storms swept across the valley Thursday. The weather was certainly the talk of the town.

Damage was extensive at the Arroyo Grande Sports Complex, from ripped fencing and netting to downed trees and a felled scoreboard.

“I had to sit in the parking lot for half an hour, couldn’t move, and the car just shook,” recounted Henderson resident Rose Gallant, “So, it was bad.”

The storms knocked down power poles, ripped through fences and flooded several areas throughout the valley.

Chris Fucile was at work when the rain came down hard. He captured it all on camera.

“Those monsoons come on like nothing, and we stepped outside, and it was just raining sideways, and there was water everywhere,” Fucile told 8 News Now. “I’ve been here for 10 years, and I’ve seen the monsoons here in the summer, but this was unlike any other one I have seen. It was blowing doors open.”

Over at the sports complex, park officials couldn’t believe the damage left behind.

“We basically have widespread damage at all the parks,” shared Julian Ramos, parks and recreation manager. “Not only structural damage to our scoreboards, to our fencing and our netting, to our bleachers, but we have damage to our trees that have been here for almost 30 years.”

City of Henderson crews are cleaning up the trees and making sites safe again.

“If you see something that is coming through like this [the storm], get away from the trees,” Ramos urged. “If it is raining and lightning, get away from the trees and the structures and let’s make sure that you are safe.”

Residents say Thursday’s weather was an experience to remember, with the water so powerful, it could’ve easily swept them away.

“If you see water running like that, don’t be stepping in it because it will put you on your butt real quick,” Fucile said.

The metal bleachers at the sports complex folded in half, so crews are trying to replace those.