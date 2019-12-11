Survey: Vegas ranks #5 in December holiday air travel destinations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The month of December is one of the busiest travel times of the year because of the holiday season. Many say they want to head to warmer places during the cold winter month, and a new survey is emphasizing that craving for warm weather. Las Vegas comes in at number 5 on the list.

According to TripAdvisor’s annual holiday travel survey of more than 2,300 respondents, nearly half, 45%, are traveling this year, up 4% from last year.

Of those traveling, 56% are going out of town for Christmas, 4% are traveling for Hanukkah, and 26% are taking a trip to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

The most popular December holiday air travel destinations include:

Honolulu, Hawaii Phoenix, Arizona Miami, Florida Orlando, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada

Based on the survey results, highways and airways will both be busy as 46% are planning to drive and 44% are planning to fly. While 27% are driving less than 300 miles, 41% are traveling farther and going more than 1,000 miles to reach their December holiday destinations.