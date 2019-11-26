Survey: Some millennials want Secret Santa to be banned from the workplace

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Secret Santas: Bet you never thought that would be a touchy subject, but it is. According to a new study by Jobsite, a British job-hunting website, some millennials want Secret Santas and other office-related celebrations that involve co-workers “chipping in” for gifts to be banned.

The results of the research found that 35 percent of millennials want to get rid of such office celebrations because of financial and emotional pressures. According to the Jobsite survey, workers spend an average of $169 a year on office events like birthdays, promotions, and Secret Santas, which could end up costing them close to $8,000 over the course of their careers.

Photo: Getty Images

Almost 73 percent of millennials say they’ve contributed more than they could afford, with 26 percent either dipping into their savings or over-drafting their accounts to pay for office celebrations.

For more on the survey, including how close to a quarter of those younger employees say they feel judged by their colleagues if they can’t contribute as much as others, go here.