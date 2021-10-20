Survey shows most Nevadans plan to do holiday shopping online and spend less

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A recent survey shows that more than half of the Nevadans who plan to do holiday shopping say they will do it online.

According to Nevada Public Opinion Pulse, 75% of those surveyed said they planned to buy holiday gifts for others and 55% of those people said they would do that online. The survey showed that the people who do most of their shopping online include those who have a bachelor’s degree, are Hispanic/Latino, and don’t have children.

When it came to spending, about half of other respondents said they will spend less than $300 and the other half plan to spend more.

#Holidays are quickly approaching and Silver State residents are already planning out their budgets. According to our latest #NVPOP survey, 75% of Nevadans plan to purchase holiday gifts for families and friends in 2021



Full Release: https://t.co/AkUveCIo7A — OHPI (@OHPredictive) October 20, 2021

“Nevadans expect to spend less money on holiday shopping this year than the average American planned to spend last year according to the National Retail Federation,” said OHPI Chief of Research Mike Noble. “It will be interesting to compare Nevadans’ planned spending budget to their actual shopping expenditure post-holiday season in January.”

The survey sample size was 857 Nevadans and had a margin of error of +/- 3.5%.