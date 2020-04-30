Survey reveals Henderson residents’ thoughts on proposed event center

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Around 71% of residents believe the proposed Henderson Event Center would be good for the city, according to survey results released by the City of Henderson today.

Discovery Nevada conducted the survey in March and April 2020 to gauge Henderson residents’ awareness, perceptions and impressions in regards to the project. The proposed center would replace the Henderson Pavilion.

The following are additional survey results:

71% of residents believe a minor league hockey team would be good for the City

69% either “strongly support” or “somewhat support” transforming the Henderson Pavilion into an enclosed, 6,000-seat entertainment venue

11% felt the venue would have a negative impact on home values

Nearly two-to-one residents said they would spend 30% more in a public-private partnership that would result in the development of the venue as opposed to enclosing the existing venue

Approximately two-third of households noted they or someone in their household would likely attend an event on an annual basis at the new venue

If the Henderson Pavilion was redeveloped into the Henderson Event Center, a press release said it would play host to performing arts acts like the Henderson Symphony Orchestra, as well as be the home of an American Hockey League team, owned by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Other gatherings or events would take place year-round.

“The public-private partnership with the VGK organization and the City of Henderson is the very reason the proposed Henderson Event Center could even become reality,” said Richard Derrick, City Manager and CEO of the City of Henderson in the release. “The VGK organization would be making a significant matching investment commitment that would help to create a first-class venue not just for hockey, but scores of other events for the benefit of the entire community. In addition to what we learned from the survey, we know there is considerable support for an AHL team in Henderson given that there are more than 7,000 season ticket deposits with approximately 40 percent of those from Henderson zip codes.”

Henderson Assistant City Manager and Chief Infrastructure Officer Robert Herr said they would make the event center “compatible with the area.” This includes adding more onsite parking, traffic improvements, outdoor enhancements and onsite amenities.

Herr also noted the center would be about the same size as the existing Pavilion, so it would not hinder access to other community facilities.

“There has never been a better time for the City to invest in its community to help expedite Henderson’s recovery from the COVID-19 crisis,” said Herr. “The reimagination of the Henderson Pavilion into a more useful design would create jobs, drive more investment in the area and take advantage of the unprecedented low interest rates.”

The Pavilion is located on South Green Valley Parkway near the 215.